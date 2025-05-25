Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,469,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,352 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Frontier Group worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frontier Group by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Frontier Group Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In related news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $100,457.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,912 shares in the company, valued at $158,536.56. The trade was a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

