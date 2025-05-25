Millennium Management LLC Purchases 195,616 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,616 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAX. Pertento Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,308,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,479,000 after purchasing an additional 270,075 shares during the last quarter. Castalian Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a market cap of $780.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Patria Investments Announces Dividend

About Patria Investments

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.45%.

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.