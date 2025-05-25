Millennium Management LLC Purchases 232,424 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 573.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,424 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $44.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 166.46%.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

