Millennium Management LLC Purchases 457,663 Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 695.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,438 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Banco BBVA Argentina worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 378.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 71,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 56,740 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $25.01.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $667.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.69 billion. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

