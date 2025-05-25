Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 134.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,011 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235,067 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 67,595 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 328,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 95,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.16. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

