Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 134.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. The trade was a 4.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGE Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.80. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.45.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.42 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

