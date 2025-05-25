Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,429,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,282 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,758. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunOpta Stock Down 1.0%

STKL opened at $5.76 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.50.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $201.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About SunOpta

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Articles

