Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157,550 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Tidewater by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at $6,588,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 25,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,208,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,589,753.70. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $108.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

