Millennium Management LLC Sells 149,734 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,734 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Light & Wonder worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $118,192.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $523,720.56. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,533.98. This represents a 15.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNW opened at $86.01 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.93 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 49.91%. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

