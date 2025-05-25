Millennium Management LLC Sells 212,421 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 335,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 212,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 628.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 103,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 89,567 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 694.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 57,083 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 101,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 2.9%

DIN opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.19 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

