Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,217,634 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,186,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,061,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 798,261 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.26.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

