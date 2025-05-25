Millennium Management LLC Sells 288,231 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,231 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Redfin worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Redfin by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 270,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 99,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 23,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $180,730.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,968.40. The trade was a 17.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Redfin to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Redfin Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.50. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $15.29.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $221.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.89 million. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

