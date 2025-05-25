Millennium Management LLC Sells 3,094 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 51,977.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,775 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $116,521.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,231 shares of company stock valued at $142,752. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

