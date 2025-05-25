Millennium Management LLC Sells 38,989 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,989 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 913,843 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 396,506 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,431,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,957,000 after acquiring an additional 390,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $26.16.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,404.57. This represents a 39.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,879 shares of company stock worth $8,214,815. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

