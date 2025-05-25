Millennium Management LLC Sells 395,253 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $84,908.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,606.92. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $141,725.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,140.23. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,838. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.2%

CNO opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.90.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

