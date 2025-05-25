Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,393,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,953,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,117 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $14,889,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,576,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,955 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $9,982,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $9,919,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.25%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.04.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

