MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,323 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Trustmark worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMK. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

