MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,529 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 807.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in TowneBank by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67. TowneBank has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $38.28.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.29 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 45.76%.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.