MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 2,903 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 128,246 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.17). Analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DYN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

