MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 7,110 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.14% of Vir Biotechnology worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 202,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50,199 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $622.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $474,286.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,554.75. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $67,389.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,460 shares in the company, valued at $726,264.40. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

