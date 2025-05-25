MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,747 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 807.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Financial Bancorp.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $189,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,633.72. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.