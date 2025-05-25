MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,987 shares of company stock valued at $480,725 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $56.86 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

