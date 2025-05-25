MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 3,996 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QURE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $33,009.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,501.76. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $291,628.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,461.66. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401 over the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of uniQure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

uniQure Stock Down 0.5%

uniQure stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.10. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

