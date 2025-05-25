MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,934,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,377,000 after buying an additional 263,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,715,000 after buying an additional 2,236,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after buying an additional 278,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,432,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,274,000 after buying an additional 166,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,301,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after buying an additional 62,395 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,471,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,404 shares in the company, valued at $10,738,810.80. The trade was a 12.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $112,786.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,564.68. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,354 shares of company stock worth $3,019,773 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $41.04 on Friday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on shares of Leonardo DRS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

