MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBTB. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.58. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $155.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on NBT Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller acquired 2,588 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,464.64. This represents a 28.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

