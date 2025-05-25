MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 33,386 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $5,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.71. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $129.83.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $97.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,754.38. This represents a 9.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

