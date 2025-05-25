MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at $25,553,265.87. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $506,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $122.86 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $132.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.78.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

