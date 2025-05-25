MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Inter Parfums by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $183,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPAR

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $130.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.33. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $97.65 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average is $127.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.21 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.