MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AZZ by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in AZZ by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in AZZ by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in AZZ by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in AZZ by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,694,893.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,295.37. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AZZ shares. Roth Capital raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

AZZ Price Performance

NYSE AZZ opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.02. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

