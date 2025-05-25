MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTGX. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,600,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 940,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 909,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 928,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after buying an additional 353,511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,708,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,962.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 296,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 289,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 target price on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%

PTGX opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.65. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,756 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $80,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,990. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,302.50. This trade represents a 23.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

