MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Lowers Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 42,012 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in F5 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,013 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total value of $364,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,678.11. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $488,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $314,689.04. This trade represents a 60.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,577 shares of company stock worth $2,926,029 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $282.10 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $164.45 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

