MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRX opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $1,039,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,468.99. The trade was a 38.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 351,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,214,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

