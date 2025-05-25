MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Revvity by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Revvity by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RVTY. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Revvity Stock Performance

Revvity stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.91%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

