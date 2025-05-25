Morgan Stanley Increases BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $125.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BJ. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

NYSE:BJ opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. This represents a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

