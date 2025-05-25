New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,039 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $73,124,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,363,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,607,000 after acquiring an additional 542,089 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 321,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 311,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,309,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,994,000 after purchasing an additional 210,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $45.75 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,450. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

