Northern Trust Corp Buys 332,009 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 642.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,009 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,126 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 416,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 82,902 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 99,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

