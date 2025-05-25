Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,285 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NU. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 355,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 58,183 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,005,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 359,733 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 633,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 480,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

