Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 112,569 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,569 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of CBIZ worth $19,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,716,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,948,000 after buying an additional 43,784 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,134,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 309,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,944,000 after purchasing an additional 470,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $72.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $90.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $838.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.25 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,208.25. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on CBIZ

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.