Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 114,525 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Fluence Energy worth $17,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 827.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 1.0%

FLNC stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.96 million, a PE ratio of -97.60 and a beta of 2.49. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $431.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $194,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,591.80. The trade was a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $54,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,861 shares in the company, valued at $626,808.01. The trade was a 9.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLNC has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

