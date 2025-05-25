Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 202,747 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Waystar worth $18,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waystar by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waystar by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waystar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waystar news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,686,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,692,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,691,440. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 5,652,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $218,193,795.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,327,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,850,300.80. This trade represents a 20.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,668,604 shares of company stock valued at $837,583,386 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waystar Stock Performance

WAY opened at $38.62 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 429.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAY. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on Waystar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Waystar Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Articles

