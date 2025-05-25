Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 301,670 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,670 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Cannae worth $17,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Carronade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,663 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,643,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,866,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 68.61%. The company had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.13%.

Cannae announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

