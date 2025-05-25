Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 42,413 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.29% of Establishment Labs worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTA. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,494,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.73. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.15 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 184.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

