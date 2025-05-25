Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $18,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $2,329,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 80,448 shares in the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $4,662,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,554.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 118,605 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,189.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,303.90. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,537 shares of company stock worth $5,567,760 over the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SOUN stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 2.71.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

