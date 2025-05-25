Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 140,701 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of AvePoint worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in AvePoint by 12,961.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AvePoint by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -364.53 and a beta of 1.30. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,347,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,033. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AVPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

