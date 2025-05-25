Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 2,872 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,495 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $20,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,407,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,674,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,386 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,750,000 after purchasing an additional 636,533 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,450,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,585,000 after purchasing an additional 255,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.