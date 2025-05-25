Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 3,202 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Valmont Industries worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,077.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 56,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,814,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMI. Wall Street Zen lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.1%

VMI opened at $312.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.00 and a 200-day moving average of $318.75. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.83 and a 52 week high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

