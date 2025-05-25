Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 7,047 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,113 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Altair Engineering worth $18,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the software’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 825 shares of the software’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.83.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $111.85 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.94, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.85.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $185,982.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 55,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,167,244.30. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $425,040.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,512.82. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,172 shares of company stock worth $1,356,847. 21.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altair Engineering

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.