Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 91,814 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,814 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Par Pacific worth $16,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solas Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 417.7% during the fourth quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 641,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 586,003 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $9,293,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 249,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $2,894,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARR stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.54). Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Par Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

