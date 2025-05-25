Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $17,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 116,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 57,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

