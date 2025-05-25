Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,421 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $16,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASO. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 724.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter.

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $45.00 target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $64.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

